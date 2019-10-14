Pickens County parents flood meeting about school transgender bathroom policy

Hundreds of people packed a meeting a town hall hosted by the Pickens County School Board discussing bathrooms in schools. School officials recently allowed a student who to use the bathroom they identify. After a very heated meeting, the superintendent said for now that policy has been suspended.

Parents said the initial decision was made by school officials without telling the school community and without getting input from parents.

“If you got male parts, you go in the male bathroom. If you got girl parts you go in the girl bathroom,” said father Kerry Lott.

It's not that simple at the Pickens County High School. School officials recently granted permission for a transgender student to use the bathroom they identify with. They also plan to build gender-neutral bathrooms. That's not sitting well with some folks who expressed their concerns at the town hall meeting.

“They have an expectation for privacy you took that away from them,” said father Tommy Davis.

Dr. Carlton Wilson, the superintendent of schools said they’re trying to accommodate all students and said there were plans to build gender-neutral bathrooms.

Advertisement

The topic had emotions running high. Some at the meeting said it's a sign the school is moving forward.

“This is about equal rights,” said Kayla Hollifield.

“Trans-rights are human rights and we demand equality for all,” said former student Jordan Stuart.

“When do the rights of transgenders end and the rights of son and daughter begin?” Ricky Storks asked.

Others who oppose the decisions told board members they haven't heard the last of this.

“You may have won the battle but you're not going to win the war. There will be an election for your seat,” said Davis.

The superintendent made a long list of what everyone was saying. He said he will address all the concerns in a statement in a few days.

RELATED: Transgender school restroom meeting to take place in Pickens County