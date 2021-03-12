Photos released of person wanted in connection to 2 robberies, a carjacking in Atlanta

article

Police need help to solve a month-old two robberies and a carjacking case that happened in Atlanta.

Atlanta police released a photo man investigators would like to speak with in connection to those crimes that happened on Feb. 11. Police said around 7:15 p.m. a man took the victim’s 2019 Chevy Impala at gunpoint at an apartment located in the 2300 block of Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh area.

Just hours later, around 11:45 p.m., and about three miles away, investigators believe the same suspect was responsible for robbing someone using an ATM at gunpoint in the 1100 block of Center Street NW near Atlantic Station. The man then got away in a silver Buick, police said.

Still of a person wanted in connection to robberies that took place in Atlanta on Feb. 11, 2021. (Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta)

Anyone with information about those robberies or if they recognize the man in the photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

