Person, police K-9 hurt in officer-involved shooting near Norcross

Police in Gwinnett County are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that officers say has left one person and a police K-9 injured on Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Willow Trail Parkway and Indian Trail –Lilburn Road near Norcross. Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a motel off of Willow Trail Parkway near Norcross on Sept. 10, 2020. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4 p.m. and spotted police tape surrounding a portion of a motel near the intersection. Police were combing over the scene for evidence.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.