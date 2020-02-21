Person of interest in Fort Valley student's murder heads to court

A person of interest in the murder of a Fort Valley State student will be in court Friday afternoon.

Demarcus Little is accused of slashing Anitra Gunn's tires before she disappeared on Valentine's Day.

DeMarcus Little (Peach County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Investigators said Little is the only person of interest in the case, but at this point, no additional charges have been filed against him.

Gunn's body was found Tuesday in a wooded area in Crawford County.

Anitra Gunn (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Gunn was supposed to graduate from Fort Valley in May.

According to the GBI, authorities have not determined the cause of death pending toxicology results.

