Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to at least 96; Philadelphia reports 18 cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 20 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s official total to 96.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities starting Monday in five heavily populated counties, including Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, and the four counties ringing Philadelphia.

The order, issued late Sunday night, followed Pittsburgh’s announcement of a ban on public gatherings of 50 people or more, tightening an earlier restriction Sunday to bring it in line with new guidelines from federal health officials.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

A look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania:

CASES:

There are at least 96 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, including:

– Allegheny County: 7

– Beaver County: 1

– Bucks County: 8

– Chester County: 4

– Cumberland County: 10

– Delaware County: 9

– Lehigh County: 1

– Luzerne County: 1

– Monroe County: 8

– Montgomery County: 32

– Northampton County: 1

– Philadelphia County: 18

– Pike County: 1

– Washington County: 2

– Wayne County: 1

WHAT WE KNOW

Most of the state’s 76 cases of positive tests are in eastern Pennsylvania. Hardest hit is Montgomery County, with at least 30 cases.

On Monday, health officials announced Montgomery County's first pediatric case. A 2-year-old girl who resides in New Hanover tested positive. The child lives with someone who had direct contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus. Contact tracing has been completed.

The confirmed cases largely have been traced back to contact with the new coronavirus in another state or country. Most people are at home in isolation, officials say; a few are hospitalized.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS

The case at St. Christopher's follows reports in recent days that a Lehigh Valley Health Network staffer and a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia cardiologist had met with patients before testing positive.

St. Christopher's intensive care unit staff will wear protective equipment, including gowns, gloves, eye protection and masks when they are treating patients. The unit's staff will wear surgical masks when they are outside of patient rooms, the hospital said.

Meanwhile, hospital systems are increasingly restricting hospital visits and opening local testing sites.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

All schools in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks, Wolf said Friday as the state takes sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The school shutdown order affecting more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools, came as confirmed cases in the state leaped to 41 from 22, including the first patients under 18 and the first west of the Susquehanna River.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down by 5 p.m. Monday in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Three University of Penn undergraduate students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials. Two students are home, away from campus. Another student is quarantined and being cared for in an undisclosed campus location following public health protocols.

Civilian visits have been canceled at Philadelphia prisons. Official visits will continue as normal.

The city is using a special system to share important information about COVID-19 through free text alerts. You can text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive info and updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Saturday announced the activation of the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline at 1-800-722-7112. The 24/7 helpline is a free resource to anyone in the Greater Philadelphia area who has questions about COVID-19.

MEAL SERVICE

Philadelphia officials on Saturday announced plans to provide meal service and drop-in activity space for students over the next two weeks.

For more information, including available pick-up sites, see here.

Shelves in Montgomery County are empty as customers stock up on cleaning supplies.

SHUTDOWNS

Wolf, in a new front to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Pennsylvania, ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities starting Monday in five heavily populated counties, including Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, and the four counties ringing Philadelphia.

The order followed Pittsburgh’s announcement of a ban on public gatherings of 50 people or more, tightening an earlier restriction Sunday to bring it in line with new guidelines from federal health officials.

Wolf on Friday ordered a no-visitor policy at all state prisons and licensed nursing homes statewide. He also ordered staff in the Capitol complex in Harrisburg to work from home, if they are able.

TURNPIKE TOLLS

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said that cash and credit cards will not be accepted at any interchange statewide beginning Monday at 8 p.m. The measure is designed to keep travelers safe, so that they don’t need to stop at tollbooths or interact with tolling personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission said.

All tolls will be assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE program as vehicles travel at posted speed limits through tolling points. Travelers are being asked to still slow down and pay attention when going through interchanges.

THE COURTS

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is giving the chief judges in each county authority to close down court facilities and suspend time limits that normally apply to court proceedings. The high court acted Monday and provided the emergency powers through April 14. The order, however, doesn’t affect criminal defendants’ right to speedy trials.

THE LEGISLATURE

The state House convened briefly Monday and unanimously passed a special temporary rule that permits them to vote without being in the chamber. About two dozen members were absent. The chamber adjourned indefinitely, but members were told to be ready to come back on 12 hours’ notice.

A Senate voting session was possible Wednesday, with senators on a 12-hour call to return.

Meanwhile, three special elections to fill vacancies in the House were expected to go forward as scheduled Tuesday.

House Republican leaders said this weekend they based their decision not to postpone the elections in part on the fact that absentee balloting was already underway.

All three seats are open because the previous occupants, all Republicans, were elected to other positions last fall. The seats are based in Mercer County, Bucks County and Westmoreland County.

Late Monday, a judge rejected a request by officials in Bucks County to postpone the special election over public health concerns.

