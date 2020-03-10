Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 76; Philadelphia reports 10 cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed 13 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s official total to 76.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities starting Monday in five heavily populated counties, including Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, and the four counties ringing Philadelphia.

The order, issued late Sunday night, followed Pittsburgh’s announcement of a ban on public gatherings of 50 people or more, tightening an earlier restriction Sunday to bring it in line with new guidelines from federal health officials.

A look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania:

___

CASES:

There are currently 76 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, including:

– Allegheny County: 5

– Bucks County: 5

– Chester County: 2

– Cumberland County: 5

– Delaware County: 7

– Lehigh County: 1

– Luzerne County: 1

– Monroe County: 8

– Montgomery County: 30

– Northampton County: 1

– Philadelphia County: 10

– Pike County: 1

– Washington County: 1

– Wayne County: 1

___

WHAT WE KNOW

Most of the state’s 76 cases of positive tests are in eastern Pennsylvania. Hardest hit is Montgomery County, with at least 30 cases. Cases announced Friday included the first two children under 18.

The confirmed cases largely have been traced back to contact with the new coronavirus in another state or country. Most people are at home in isolation, officials say; a few are hospitalized.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS

The case at St. Christopher's follows reports in recent days that a Lehigh Valley Health Network staffer and a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia cardiologist had met with patients before testing positive.

St. Christopher's intensive care unit staff will wear protective equipment, including gowns, gloves, eye protection and masks when they are treating patients. The unit's staff will wear surgical masks when they are outside of patient rooms, the hospital said.

Meanwhile, hospital systems are increasingly restricting hospital visits and opening local testing sites.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

All schools in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday as the state takes sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The school shutdown order affecting more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools, came as confirmed cases in the state leaped to 41 from 22, including the first patients under 18 and the first west of the Susquehanna River.

MEAL SERVICE

Philadelphia officials on Saturday announced plans to provide meal service and drop-in activity space for students over the next two weeks.

For more information, including available pick-up sites, see here.

CANCELLATIONS

Public programs, events and training in Pennsylvania's state parks and forests were canceled Friday through April, although parks and forests will remain open except for three parks in Montgomery County. The event cancellations include special events such as races and festivals.

Visitors can still camp overnight or stay in cabins and cottages, and fishing is still allowed. In Montgomery County, three state parks will be closed to visitors for at least two weeks: Evansburg, Fort Washington and Norristown Farm Park.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia currently has 10 presumed positive cases of COVID-19, according to health officials.

The city is using a special system to share important information about COVID-19 through free text alerts. You can text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive info and updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Saturday announced the activation of the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline at 1-800-722-7112. The 24/7 helpline is a free resource to anyone in the Greater Philadelphia area who has questions about COVID-19.

Shelves in Montgomery County are empty as customers stock up on cleaning supplies.

COUNTY SHUTDOWNS

Wolf on Friday ordered the closure of all schools statewide, although his administration has since suggested that private schools may stay open outside of four counties -- Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties -- where a more extensive shutdown order is in place.

In those counties, Wolf also has called for "nonessential" businesses to shut down. He also has ordered a no-visitor policy at all state prisons and licensed nursing homes statewide.

Starting Monday, he also ordered staff in the Capitol complex to work from home, if they are able.

MUSEUM CLOSURES

State and local museums announcing shutdowns amid a wave of closures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission says all state-owned historic sites and museums — regardless of location — will be closed as of Sunday through the end of the month. The commission earlier this week closed the State Museum of Pennsylvania and the state archives in Harrisburg as well as sites in Montgomery and Delaware counties. Commission meetings are being limited to 10 people or fewer through the end of April.

In Philadelphia, officials announced that museums on the Ben Franklin Parkway — including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Franklin Institute, the Barnes Foundation and the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will close and postpone or cancel events for at least two weeks.

CASINO CLOSURES

Five of the 12 casinos in Pennsylvania have announced closures amid the outbreak.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia said it would close at midnight Sunday for 14 days “out of an abundance of caution and to promote the social distancing recommended by health officials” although there had been no known cases of coronavirus at the property. The company said it planned to keep employees on the payroll during that period. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh also said it would close for 14 days as of midnight Sunday.

The Valley Forge Casino in King Of Prussia earlier said it was closing in compliance the the governor’s directive to close public schools, entertainment venues and community centers in hard-hit Montgomery County. The casino said it would reopen March 27 and also noted that there had been no reported cases of the virus at the property.

Harrah’s Philadelphia said it was closing as of Saturday “for the well-being of our team members and guests.” Parx Casino said it would close as of 6 a.m. Sunday “as responsible business leaders within the Bensalem community and as one of the largest employers in Bucks County.”

THE LEGISLATURE

Members of the Pennsylvania House are coming to Harrisburg for a Monday afternoon voting session, but Democratic leaders say it is unneeded and puts health at risk.

Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny, said in a email to fellow lawmakers Sunday night that Republican leaders insist on swearing in a newly elected member and voting for COVID-19 legislation that the Wolf administration has said it does not need.

Among the possible topics for debate are House rules changes to allow the chamber to conduct business remotely. Dermody said Democrats "have significant concerns" with the Republican-drafted proposals.

House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, told members that Wolf has requested legislation to be moved, although Wolf said Friday there was nothing his agencies needed.

Tuesday and Wednesday voting sessions were possible in the state Senate to address funding, schools and employment issues related to the virus, a Senate GOP spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, three elections to fill vacancies in the House were expected to go forward as scheduled Tuesday.

House Republican leaders on Sunday said they based their decision not to postpone the elections in part on the fact that absentee balloting is already underway.

All three seats are open because the previous occupants, all Republicans, were elected to other positions last fall. The seats are based in Mercer County, Bucks County and Westmoreland County.

___

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.