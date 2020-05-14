PD: Homeowner shoots, kills naked burglary suspect in Scottsdale

article

Police say a homeowner shot and killed a naked burglary suspect late Wednesday night in Scottsdale.

According to Scottsdale police, officers responded to a home near Alma School and Happy Valley Roads for reports of a suspect attempting to break into a home. The homeowner told police he confronted the suspect and ran him off.

At 10:53 p.m., police received a call from someone saying that an intruder had been shot at a home near Pima Road and Pinnacle Peak Drive. Officers responded to the home and found a man dead who matched the description of the suspect from the earlier attempted break-in.

Police say their investigation reveals that a 41-year-old man was working on his property when he was alerted by his family's dog to activity coming from inside his home. Armed with a shotgun, the homeowner entered his child's room and was confronted by the naked suspect, who was holding a large piece of wood.

The suspect charged at the homeowner and was shot twice.

None of the residents were injured.