Parents frustrated after Gwinnett County 'tech check' troubles

Frustrated parents reported a number of problems with Gwinnett County School System's "technology check" Monday ahead of the first day of school.

Each student was asked to log onto his or her teacher's course pages at 11 a.m. Monday morning before starting the year via digital learning on Wednesday.

A number of parents told FOX 5 they weren't able to log on.

In an email to FOX 5, Gwinnett County Schools acknowledged that they experienced some issues with the student portal during Monday's "tech check."

"Our technology team has been monitoring the issues and will address them before the start of school on Wednesday," the district said.