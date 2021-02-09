Pandemic stress correlated to rise in Atlanta domestic violence call, police chief says

Is the pandemic keeping you home? A metro area therapist says feeling closed in can lead to friction, heated words and domestic violence.

And those elements, say the Atlanta Police chief, are a major reason why domestic calls to Atlanta 911 are up nearly 50%.

"We are working on getting those numbers down," said Rodney Bryant. "We work with victim's assistance (program) and the courts."

Dr. Wendy Dickinson said if a relationship is already on shaky ground, the pandemic will worsen those stresses.

"We definitely are seeing more couples come in for counseling right now," Dickinson said.

She said being silent can be a cancer.

"Ask questions if your spouse seems bothered," the doctor said. "They may not think you really care, so ask again. Dig in to try to find out what is going on."

Dickinson also recommends that you change your routine. Even if you don't feel comfortable going on a trip, do something a little different around your home.

