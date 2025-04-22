Pair accused of dining and dashing from Canton steakhouse
CANTON, Ga. - Police in Cherokee County are working to identify a couple who were accused of skipping out on the check at an area eatery.
What we know:
According to the Canton Police Department, the man and woman visited Okinawa Steak and Sushi located along Riverstone Parkway in Canton on April 19.
Police say the pair was at the Japanese steakhouse around 8:30 p.m. Investigators released an image of the man and woman on Tuesday showing them walking into the establishment.
Police say the surveillance cameras also caught the pair leaving without paying.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the total amount the couple owed to the business.
What you can do:
If you can identify the pair, Canton Police ask you to call 770-720-4883.
The Source: The Canton Police Department provided the details and image for this story.