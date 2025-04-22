Pair accused of dining and dashing from Canton steakhouse

article

The Brief A couple visited Okinawa Steak and Sushi in Canton on April 19 and allegedly left without paying. Surveillance cameras captured images of the couple entering and leaving the establishment. Canton Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the couple and have provided a contact number for tips.



Police in Cherokee County are working to identify a couple who were accused of skipping out on the check at an area eatery.

What we know:

According to the Canton Police Department, the man and woman visited Okinawa Steak and Sushi located along Riverstone Parkway in Canton on April 19.

Police say the pair was at the Japanese steakhouse around 8:30 p.m. Investigators released an image of the man and woman on Tuesday showing them walking into the establishment.

Police say the surveillance cameras also caught the pair leaving without paying.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the total amount the couple owed to the business.

What you can do:

If you can identify the pair, Canton Police ask you to call 770-720-4883.