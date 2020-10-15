Ozuna, Braves have big night, go 3-1 in NLCS against Dodgers

article

The Atlanta Braves did not let Game 3 in their heads as they took to the field Thursday for Game 4 and it showed in the end. They defeated the Dodgers __-__ to go 3-1 for the series. Atlanta is now just one win away from the biggest show in Major League Baseball.

Two of those runs belong complete to Marcell Ozuna who homered in the fourth and seventh innings. And we're not even talking about his RBIs yet.

Of course, all eyes were on the mound going into the game. Rookie Bryse Wilson (1-0, 4.02 ERA in regular season) went head-to-head with Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA in regular season) and kept the score tied through the sixth inning when Braves manager Brian Snitker gave him a hug and sat him down for the night, a job well done.

That's also when the Braves came alive. At the bottom of the sixth inning with a 1-1 tie, Kershaw couldn't keep the Braves down. If the first inning in Game 3 was the Dodger's lucky inning, the sixth inning in Game 4 was the Braves lucky charm, just maybe not as high-scoring. With Kershaw being benched, the Dodgers needed two separate relievers just to try to stop the bleeding.

When the rally was over, Freddie Freeman gave a go-ahead double, Marcell Ozuna had an RBI double, Dansby Swanson batted in two with a double, and both Austin Riley and Christian Pache batted in runners with their singles.

Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves comes home to score a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 15, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

Game 5 will be a late one on Friday starting at 9:08 p.m.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

