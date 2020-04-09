Overnight severe storm threat for Georgia includes high risk of tornadoes

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a powerful storm system that will bring widespread severe weather to parts of the southeast on Easter Sunday into Monday morning.

The highest risk for severe storms is in the Mississippi Delta and parts of north Georgia, including metro Atlanta, a level 4 out of 5. The area under that "Moderate" threat level continues to be extended farther east. App and Facebook users click here to watch live stream.

Areas EAST of I-75 are under a level 3 risk for severe storms. Everyone should focus on the fact that widespread severe storms are likely across FOX 5's entire viewing area.

There is a concern for tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and localized flooding.

Very rarely do we use wording this strong for the possibilty of tornadoes. Parts of north Georgia are included in the significant risk for not only tornadoes, but also long-lived and long-track tornadoes. To add to the danger, our highest risk for tornadoes will come in the middle of the night.

There is also a high concern for widespread straight-line wind damage with the storms tonight. This will lead to many areas losing power for hours, so make sure your mobile devices are charged before going to bed.

These storms will also be hail producers. Most areas will experience quarter size hail or less, but given the parameters in place, it's possible some neighbors could see golf ball to tennis ball size hail.

This is why you and your family need to have a plan in place, so you are prepared to seek shelter when the storms hit. Since the worst of the storm system will happen during the overnight hours, make sure you put shoes in your safe place as well.

We are anticipating multiple rounds of rain and storms throughout the day.

The afternoon will bring rain showers and scattered storms, with less of a severe threat. The second round of weather will come much later and that will be the focus for the greatest severe storm threat.

The main line of storms will quickly exit our region and bring abundant sunshine on Monday.

There is a Wind Advisory for all of north Georgia with the concern for non-thunderstorm related wind damage.

High rainfall totals are also expected with this storm system with most areas receiving 2"-4" of rain.

We will continue to monitor any changes in this forecast closely and keep you and your family informed and safe.

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.