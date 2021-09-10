Orange County deputies search for person of interest in deaths of woman, baby found in vehicle

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who deputies say may be connected to the deaths of a woman and her 1-year-old daughter.

Deputies say Doujon Griffiths, 21, is a person of interest in the deaths of Massania Malcolm, 20, and her 1-year-old daughter, Jordania.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina held a news conference on Friday with new details in the case.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, investigators received a call about a possible shooting in the area of Lake Heritage Circle.

On scene, deputies said they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said he was only able to them that he was shot by a "friend" before he was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery.

Then on Thursday, Sept. 9, officials said a family member of that victim called law enforcement saying that they hadn't heard from the man's girlfriend and their young daughter.

Deputies revisited Lake Heritage Circle and entered the couple's apartment, but deputies said no one was home and there were no signs of foul play.

Shortly after, officials said the shooting victim regained consciousness and told detectives that he, his girlfriend, their young daughter and his friend were in his car when he was shot by his friend.

The victim told investigators that he believed his girlfriend had been shot as well and that his friend drove off in his car with his girlfriend and his daughter.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies said the victim's car was found in a parking lot on Lake Ellenor Drive with two bodies inside, Massania Malcolm, 21, and her 1-year-old daughter, Jordania.

In a news conference on Friday, Sheriff Mina said Malcolm appeared to have died from a gunshot wound but the child's cause of death appears to have been due to being left in the hot vehicle.

"In other words, this suspect allegedly left that baby to die in that car," Sheriff Mina said.

Deputies said Doujon Griffiths, 21, has an arrest warrant out for attempted murder in the shooting on Lake Heritage Drive.

As of Friday, officials said he is a person of interest in the deaths of Malcolm and her young daughter.

Anyone with information on Griffiths' whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.