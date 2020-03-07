One woman dead after Habersham County house fire

article

The GBI and the Habersham County Sheriff's office are investigating after a deadly house fire broke out Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded around 6:45 a.m. to the house located in the block of Yonah Post Road in Alto, Georgia. When Habersham Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found one female dead on the scene.

.Details on what led up to the fire were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.