One person injured at Boca Raton mall after police receive reports of shooting

Police are investigating an incident at a mall in Boca Raton.

The Boca Raton Police Department tweeted on Sunday that they were at the Town Center Mall after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officials confirmed that there was no active shooter and that one person was wounded and taken to the hospital.

SWAT teams were called in to search the mall. Police urged everyone in the mall to shelter in place as law enforcement searched the area.

Social media posts of the shooting began to garner attention shortly after 3 p.m.

Rachel Cohn, a witness at the scene, posted a video of armed officers walking towards the mall with shoppers heading in the opposite directions.

At a news conference at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, police did not say there was an actual shooting, just reports of one.

They said they had one victim with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said the person was found in the mall's food court area.

Investigators did not say anything about a suspect or weapon.

At a media briefing at around 7:30 p.m., Boca Raton said the victim was not shot.

They said he was injured when he hit his head on a door while leaving the mall.

Investigators say something happened that caused "panic" inside the mall, but it's still unclear as to what actually happened.

Investigators say tips are still coming in about people hearing shots fired inside the mall.

Officials are interviewing people and looking at surveillance video.

So far, officers say no shell casings or evidence show a shooting happened.