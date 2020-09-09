One dead in Gwinnett homicide, police investigate

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead.

According to investigators, the incident happened in the 4300 block of Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn.

Police K9 units responded to the scene to search for the suspect.

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene of what appeared to be a Homestay Suites.

Details on what led up to the incident were not immediately made available.

An investigation continues.

