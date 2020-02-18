Officials searching for missing Paulding County teen

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager.

Investigators said Olivia Price, 14, was last seen Monday around 8 p.m. in the area of Garmon Road. She was wearing black sweat pants and a white t-shirt with "Hello Kitty" on it.

Price is described as a white female who's 5'3" and 115 pounds. She has blondish-brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Price's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010.