Officials: Man killed friend hours after being released from prison

A 34-year-old Fulton County man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2017 nightclub shooting that happened hours after he was released from prison.

Officials say on Oct. 14, 2017, David Robinson finished serving an eight-year sentence for a robbery in 2007.

To celebrate his release, Robinson's childhood friend Jala Ross-Beyah, 29, took him out to the Peaches of Atlanta strip club on the 700 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

In the parking lot, officials say Robinson grabbed Ross-Beyah's handgun and fired multiple shots, hitting him in the neck and above his eye. Ross-Beyah died immediately.

After that shooting, officials say Robinson fired at another friend and was detained by security officers at the club. Police do not have a motive for the shooting.

Robinson, a repeat offender with six prior felony convictions for charges including terroristic threats and aggravated assault, was convicted of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 15 years.

