Officials: Federal suspects die in wreck fleeing from U.S. Marshals

Two people were killed in southeast Atlanta after they tried to flee from federal authorities executing warrants for homicide and other felony charges, authorities said.

Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to the scene by U.S. Marshals to assist with the fatal wreck on Forrest Drive late Friday morning.

According to a release from the State Patrol, U.S. Marshals executed a felony warrant for homicide, robbery and aggravated assault at a residence on Forrest Park Road.

Authorities said two suspects who fled the residence in a vehicle crashed into a tree and utility pole on Forrest Road.

Both suspects died at the scene.

Video of the wrecked SUV showed the driver's side of the vehicle ripped off as workers loaded it onto a wrecker.

The State Patrol did not immediately identify the two people.

According to the news release, there was “NO pursuit” of the suspects.

Atlanta Police recently announced a policy change that they will no longer chase suspects in the city, but that policy does not apply to the Georgia State Patrol.