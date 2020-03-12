Officials: Atlanta City Hall closes after employee exposed to COVID-19

Employees at Atlanta City Hall are being allowed to leave for the remainder of Thursday after a worked reported coming in contact with someone who was exposed to COVID-19.

City officials confirmed to FOX 5's Morse Diggs that cleaning crews are working on the building’s fourth floor.

The employee has not tested positive for the coronavirus, but said they were exposed to the virus.

The city plans to implement a telework day for March 13th.

No word on if City Hall employees will report in person on March 16.

