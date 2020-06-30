Officials: 4 hurt after car crashes into Piedmont Hospital
ATLANTA - Authorities are on the scene at Piedmont Hospital after a vehicle drove into the building Tuesday morning.
Hospital officials said a single car crashed into the emergency department door just before 8 a.m.
Four people were hurt in the crash. Hospital staff immediately cared for the victims, who are now being treated for their injuries.
The emergency department is currently on "complete diversion" until further notice.
Atlanta police are investigating what led up to the crash.