Officials: 2 bodies recovered from under Etowah Bridge near Grizzard Park in Rome

Workers with the Georgia Department of Transportation discovered two bodies on a bank under the Etowah Bridge near Grizzard Park in Rome on Wednesday, officials said.

The GDOT workers were performing routine work on the bridge along Loop 1 on Wednesday morning when they found the bodies, officials said.

The Rome Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take lead on the investigation. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and spotted a section of the bridge shut down while officials worked to recover the bodies and document the scene.

GBI Agent Brian Johnston declined to give details, such as the gender of both, but well-placed sources told FOX 5's Morse Diggs both were adult females and bags had been put over their heads.

Rome police is combing over missing persons reports to see if the bodies match any of the described subjects.

The GBI will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they were assisting Rome police after two bodies were found under the Etowah Bridge on May 13, 2020. (FOX 5)

