Officers: 2 killed after crash with car fleeing from Atlanta police

An attempted traffic stop on an Atlanta street has ended with a deadly crash on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police, at around 2:30 p.m. officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving near the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Lee Street SW.

Instead of stopping, police say the driver sped off through the intersection, hitting another vehicle.

The two people in the other car were both killed in the collision.

The collision caused a chain reaction, injuring other motorists at the scene.

Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims or stated why the traffic stop was initiated. The status of the suspect involved in the crash is also unknown at this time.

Advertisement

Police have requested additional assistance from the Georgia State Patrol. The investigation is still ongoing.