Officer-involved shooting in Newnan, GBI investigates

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to the scene of a shooting involving an officer in Newnan.

Newnan Police went to the area of Second Avenue Sunday to investigate a domestic incident, authorities said.

The GBI later confirmed the incident was being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

There is no threat to the public, Newnan Police said.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately made available.

FOX 5 News crews are on the way to the scene to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE