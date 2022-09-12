Officer-involved shooting reported in Walton County, traffic delays

FOX 5 Atlanta received a tip Monday afternoon to an officer-involved shooting on State Hwy 11 just out of city limits in Walton County.

All deputies involved are reportedly okay.

Further details, including any fatalities or injuries for other parties are still unknown at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed they are looking into the situation.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office says that minor traffic delays are expected and urge people to avoid the area, if possible.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.