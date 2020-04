Oakwood police need help locating a woman who disappeared from an assisted living facility.

Jo Green-Baxter left The Waterford at Oakwood around 1 a.m. Thursday.

April 23, 2020 - Missing woman from Oakwood (Oakwood Police Depatment)

Police believe Baxter, who suffers from dementia, is in immediate danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.