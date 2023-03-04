Police searching for suspect in northwestern Georgia elementary school burglary

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for breaking into an elementary school in northwestern Georgia in late February.

A detective said the suspect forced entry into one of the mobile classrooms at Cherokee Ridge Elementary in Chickamauga around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Officials believe surveillance footage taken at a playground shows the individual. He appears to walk with a limp and could be seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue shorts.

No other details on the suspect have been released yet.

Anyone who recognizes him from the video or has additional information is invited to contact the sheriff's office at 706-670-1969.