Armed man shots himself in front of Norcross officers, GBI says

The GBI is investigating the death of a man who ran from Norcross police on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to an incident at the QuickTrip located at 2040 Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross. When officers arrived, police say they spotted an armed man who ran from the scene.

The GBI is investigating the death of a man who ran from Norcross police officers on August 17. 2022. (FOX 5)

Officers chased the man into an area of Indian Trail Lilburn Road. Investigators say the man shot himself in front of Norcross police officers.

The name of the man has not been released.

Details surrounding the original call were not immediately known.

The GBI was asked to investigate.