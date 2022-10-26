Norcross High School student shot off campus, superintendent issues statement

article

The superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools is issuing a plea to the community after a high school student was shot near the campus of Norcross High School on Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts released few details about the shooting citing it was an open investigation being handled by the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police have not released details surrounding the shooting.

"A GCPS student was shot today outside one of our schools," said Dr. Calvin J. Watts. "We are partnering with Gwinnett County police who are handling this investigation."

Dr. Watts says there will be additional law enforcement at the school on Thursday. In a heartfelt video message posted shortly after the shooting, he asked for parents and the greater community to help end such violence.

"How will you help us? Will you help us keep guns away from our children and away from our schools? Will you help us teach our children how to resolve conflict without violence?" he asked.

The superintendent says the violence in the greater community has started to creep into the schools, impacting the students.

"The violence and threats of violence are happening way too frequently in our community, our state, and our nation. I want to be clear, the gun violence in our community and around the country is unacceptable, it needs to stop," Dr. Watts said.

The superintendent says the district is already in the process of hiring more school resource officers and re-evaluating its policy on threats and violence.

"Any student involved in violence or threats of violence at our schools will face consequences," Dr. Watts said. "Students involved in this shooting will be held accountable, which will include tribunals and criminal charges pending the investigation."

Earlier in the day, district officials placed Brookwood High School on lockdown for several hours after a "concern" about a weapon on campus. Officials later determined there was "no credible threat."

Both incidents remain under investigation.