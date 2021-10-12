Expand / Collapse search

Freeman caps NLDS victory over Brewers, Braves advance

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - The Braves will be advancing to the NL Championship Series after beating the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday in Atlanta.

The Brewers struck first in the fourth with a pair of runs, but the Braves battled back, answering with two runs of their own knocked in by Eddie Rosario.

Another two in the fifth by the Brewers were quickly answered in the bottom of the inning by the Braves, to tie it up again.

The game was scoreless through the bottom of the eighth inning when Freddie Freeman hit one out of the park.

