News conference schedule to discuss claims against Athens police

A news conference is set to be held in Athens today by activist groups who claim that the Athens police department has committed several discriminatory acts, including harassment and challenges with Black leadership.

The group includes members of the Georgia chapter of the NAACP, along with local pastors and community members. Attorney Reggie Lewis is also expected to offer a legal defense fund for those affected by the alleged discriminatory acts.

While a list of specific offenses by the Athens Police Department has not yet been provided, it is expected that they will be discussed during the event, which is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Discrimination within law enforcement has been a topic of national concern in recent years, with many high-profile cases sparking widespread protests and calls for reform.

It remains to be seen how the Athens Police Department will respond to these accusations.