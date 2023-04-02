Newborn found not breathing at Atlanta residence, sharing a bed could be to blame

article

In a tragic incident, a newborn was found not breathing at a residence in Atlanta early on Sunday morning.

According to reports, Atlanta police received a call at around 7:30 a.m. reporting a person injured or down at a residence in the 3500 block of 3560 Piedmont Road. Officers arrived at the scene to find a newborn who was not breathing.

The newborn was immediately transported to Scottish Rite Hospital for medical attention. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the newborn was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigations into the incident have revealed that the newborn was sleeping with other children who resided at the residence. The exact cause and manner of death will be determined through an autopsy.

It is important to note that the above information is preliminary in nature and is subject to change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light.

Although sharing a bed is a popular choice for many families, it is not without dangers, especially for newborns.

The biggest risk associated with co-sleeping is suffocation. A newborn can accidentally be smothered or suffocated by pillows, blankets, or the sleeping adult.

Overheating: Sharing a bed with an adult or others can cause a newborn to overheat, which can lead to dehydration and other serious health issues.

Increased risk of infections: Newborns who sleep with others are more likely to contract infections due to exposure to bacteria and viruses.

Approximately 3,400 infants died each year from SIDS, accidental suffocation or strangulation in bed and other unknown causes, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

NOTE: This article was updated to change the term co-sleeping to sharing a bed. Although the Atlanta Police Department specifically used the term, it appears the newborn was sleeping with other children and not parents. The risks of newborns sharing a bed remains much the same.