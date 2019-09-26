New details: Towers High principal previously fired by Atlanta Police

The principal at Towers High School remains on administrative leave pending a DeKalb County Public Schools investigation, meanwhile FOX 5 has learned this is not the first time she has faced such a review.

LaKeisha Griffith has served as principal since the 2018-2019 school year, but she previously worked as an office assistant for the Atlanta Police Department.

According to an APD Office of Professional Standards report, they fired Griffith in July 2004 after investigators discovered she used the banking information of one of the department's officers to order more than $700 worth of tools from a Lowe's Home Improvement store in Chamblee, including a Dewalt circular saw and a drill.

"Griffith used the name of Tewanna Calhoun when she placed the order, but she used her real name and Georgia driver's license number when she picked up the items from the store," the report states.

Police charged Griffith with financial identity theft on July 23, 2004 and dismissed her from her job three days later.

Fulton County Superior Court records show Griffith completed the Georgia Department of Corrections Atlanta Pretrial Intervention Program in the spring of 2005. DeKalb County schools hired her as a substitute teacher in September 2005.

In March 2006, Griffith's attorney filed a motion with the courts to have her record expunged so that Griffith could be "certified to become a permanent educator." The judge denied her request, however DeKalb schools hired Griffith full time in August 2006.

A spokesperson for the school system said they perform background checks on all new hires, but declined to comment any further.

"DeKalb County School District placed the employee in question on administrative leave with pay on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, pending the outcome of an investigation. Because this is legal and personnel matter still under investigation, we are not at liberty to discuss or provide further details," the school system said in a statement to FOX 5 last week.