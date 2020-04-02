Expand / Collapse search

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to host COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus in Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will host coronavirus testing this weekend.

The church has partnered with RoweDocs, the nation's largest African-American owned telemedicine company. 

Anyone interested must register in advance and go through the required medical pre-screening before the onsite test can be administered. 

There is also a fee for testing. 

