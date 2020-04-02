New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to host COVID-19 testing
ATLANTA - New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will host coronavirus testing this weekend.
The church has partnered with RoweDocs, the nation's largest African-American owned telemedicine company.
Anyone interested must register in advance and go through the required medical pre-screening before the onsite test can be administered.
There is also a fee for testing.
If you'd like to learn more information, click here.
