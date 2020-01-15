N.C. man wanted for dumping 'environmentally harmful substances' in Cherokee County

Authorities in Cherokee County are searching for a truck driver seen dumping industrial waste along a busy highway just north of Canton. He is wanted for unlawful dumping.

Eddie Leon Alston, 37, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was identified by investigators as the person who dumped what is called “leachate” along Interstate 575 underneath the Lower Bethany Road overpass around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities found a “liquid substance” at the location which was later identified as an “environmentally harmful substances.”

The Cherokee Marshal’s Office said their investigation led them to the Pine Bluff landfill where the manager said Alston, who matched the description of the man along I-575, had stopped by Monday morning to pick up a load of leachate but discovered the truck already was full.

The Cherokee Fire and Emergency Services and the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

The State of Georgia Environmental Protection Agency has been notified.