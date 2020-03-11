Murray County teacher quarantined after exposed to family member with coronavirus

A Murray County teacher is under quarantine after she was exposed to an elderly family member with coronavirus.

Murray County Schools told FOX 5 the teacher is isolated at her parents' house in Atlanta. The woman was around her father the first weekend in March, and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week.

An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of what a coronavirus looks like (Photo Courtesy: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

So far, the teacher has not shown any symptoms, but she's remaining quarantined.

School officials also said a student at Northwest Elementary in Chatsworth came in contact with a coronavirus patient during an out-of-town event. That student has been advised to self-quarantine through Saturday.