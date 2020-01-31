Mother morning for murdered daughter says killer deprived her family of justice

Kimberly Henderson told reporters Friday she is devastated over the loss of her youngest daughter Tynesha Denise Shelby.

"I'm going to miss her phone calls and her big pretty smile. He took everything from us. My daughter should not have died like this," Henderson said with her husband and other loved ones at her side.

According to police, Shelby was fatally shot in Clayton County on January 26 by Raeshon Jones. Jones is accused of killing 30-year-old Delta Air Lines employee Alexis Reed hours earlier. Police have not been able to make a connection between the two women but said it does not appear they knew each other.

"That was my baby girl. She was kind and sweet and funny. If she walked in the room, you knew you were going to be laughing soon. She didn't deserve to die like this," Mrs. Henderson said as her husband and other loved ones stood at her side Friday evening.

Henderson praised investigators for identifying Jones quickly and narrowing in on him within days of the double murder but said she is disgusted Jones took his own life as police cornered him.

"That's the coward's way out. How can you kill two women like this and then take your own life? You do something like this, you should face up to it. He should be in a jail, not a casket," said Henderson.

Henderson said her daughter went out on only a couple of dates with Jones and said she was on the phone with her daughter when Jones knocked on her daughter's door Sunday night.

"She said she was going to call me right back, but she never did. That was the last time I spoke to her," she said.

Alexis Reed, 30, was killed in the parking lot of the Delta Airlines employees parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Sunday night.

"I feel for her mother. I feel for the whole family because they are hurting just like we are hurting and we'll never have the answers or the justice we deserve," she told reporters.

Shelby's family plans to return her body to their home in Kansas City Missouri for a funeral. They have established a GoFundMe page to help cover the expenses.

