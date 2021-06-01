Mother, child injured in head-on collision with ambulance, police say

Police said a mother and child are in serious condition after colliding head-on with an ambulance on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Atlanta police are investigating the accident near 3733 Hogan Road. The Atlanta Police Department said at around 3:11 p.m., officers arrived on the scene to find the mother and child with significant injuries inside of a car.

Police said the people inside the private ambulance were taken to a hospital with minor injures.

Police are investigating to determine the cause of the accident. Witnesses told investigators the two vehicles collided head-on.

Police investigate an accident involving a car and an ambulance. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw one car with its front-end smashed on the side of the road.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw one car with its front-end smashed on the side of the road. An ambulance was in the middle of the street. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

An ambulance was in the middle of the street.

There was debris surrounding both vehicles.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw one car with its front-end smashed on the side of the road. An ambulance was in the middle of the street. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police had closed the street.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts