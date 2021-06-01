Mother, child injured in head-on collision with ambulance, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a mother and child are in serious condition after colliding head-on with an ambulance on Tuesday in Atlanta.
Atlanta police are investigating the accident near 3733 Hogan Road. The Atlanta Police Department said at around 3:11 p.m., officers arrived on the scene to find the mother and child with significant injuries inside of a car.
Police said the people inside the private ambulance were taken to a hospital with minor injures.
Police are investigating to determine the cause of the accident. Witnesses told investigators the two vehicles collided head-on.
Police investigate an accident involving a car and an ambulance. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw one car with its front-end smashed on the side of the road.
An ambulance was in the middle of the street.
There was debris surrounding both vehicles.
Police had closed the street.
