Mother charged in deadly crash of infant to make first appearance

The mother who is accused of intentionally ramming a truck into a car carrying her infant leading to her death is scheduled to make her first appearance Wednesday morning.

Tityanna Y. Phillips is scheduled to go before a judge at noon on charges of felony murder. That charge is in connection to the death of her 3-month-old.

It happened around 7 p.m. along Chappell Road and Eason Street.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Tityanna Y. Phillips (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Police say Phillips intentionally rammed a pickup truck into the back of the car driven by the infant's father while their child was inside. That car ended up slamming into a telephone pole and tree.

Advertisement

Emergency crews were forced to cut open the vehicle to pull the father and infant from the car.

The 3-month-old, Khyundre Henderson was rushed to an area hospital, but later died.

The father remained in the hospital Tuesday evening.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.