Most panelist on 'The Masked Singer' correctly guessed the identity of the Mouse

When the Mouse unmasked herself on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” most of the panelists had reason to celebrate.

Ken Jeong thought it would be Tina Turner and got it wrong.

But Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and special guest panelist Gabriel Iglesias nailed it. They were delighted to see Dionne Warwick appear when the mask finally came off.

“I knew somebody up there was going to guess me,” Warwick said. “I do have a very distinctive voice. And anybody that knows me, as Nicole happens to know me, I’m certain that she knew immediately that it wasn’t Darlene Love, that it was Dionne Warwick.”

Warwick dazzled the crowd with her performance of Natalie Cole’s classic hit “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).” But it wasn’t enough to keep her from being eliminated.

Mouse’s clues included two football players wearing jerseys numbered 19 and 79. Warwick said 1979 is when she had her very first gold record, a fact reinforced by the golden pompoms hint.

She said having clues on a football field was a nod to when Al Davis, the late owner of the now-Las Vegas Raiders, made her an honorary coach as a birthday gift.

“I still call them the Oakland Raiders,” Warwick pointed out.

A framed photo of prayer hands served as another clue.

“Prayer is a part of my life, you know,” Warwick said. “It’s something I do. I do it before I go on stage, regardless as to where I am. It’s something I grew up doing and it’s just me.”

All that remains of Group B are Frog, Kitty, Banana and Taco. And though Mouse’s run on the show has come to an end, Warwick said she still had a great time.

“My experience on ‘The Masked Singer’ was an absolute ball. i had the best time. It was a giggle every day and met some very nice people,” Warwick said.

This story was reported from Atlanta.