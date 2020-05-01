Most metro Atlanta malls reopening on Monday

Most metro Atlanta shopping malls will remain closed until Monday, despite Governor Kemp giving the green light to reopen Friday.

The biggest U.S. mall owner, Simon Malls, said the following properties will reopen on Monday, May 4:

Lenox Square

Mall of Georgia/Village Shops

Phipps Plaza

Sugarloaf Mills

Town Center at Cobb

Only the Calhoun Outlet Marketplace and the North Georgia Premium Outlets will open on Friday.

Simon Malls said a number of safety protocols will be in effect to ensure the safety of its shoppers and employees. That will include preemptive employee screenings, providing protective face masks for employees, encouraging staff to frequently wash their hands, and enforcing social distancing.

All play areas, stroller and valet stations, as well as drinking fountains will be temporarily closed.

In restrooms, every other sink and urinal will be taped off to encourage proper spacing.

Advertisement

View the full list of safety measures here.

Gov. Kemp allowed the statewide shelter in place order to expire as planned Thursday night, but has announced he is extending Georgia's public health state of emergency.

MORE: Kemp extends Public Health State of Emergency for Georgia, shelter in place extended for some