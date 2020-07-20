Morehouse cancels in-person learning for fall semester due to COVID-19 concerns

article

Morehouse College will continue remote learning in the fall due to the new surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, school officials announced Monday.

The Atlanta college's President David A. Thomas says the college made the call to postpone in-person instruction for the 2020 fall semester because of he and the school's Board of Trustees' concern over the coronavirus.

In a press release, Thomas said the school was worried not just about the virus in Atlanta and Fulton County, but also in states where many of the college's students are from, including California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, and South Carolina.

“As much as I wanted to see the men of Morehouse return to campus for classes on Aug. 19, the spike in COVID-19 cases in Georgia and across the nation, warrants us to change course to protect the health and safety of Morehouse students, faculty, and staff,” Thomas said. “Many of our target enrollment areas are facing outbreaks. And as families use their summer vacation to travel both locally and out of state, Morehouse could not guarantee the well-being of our community for in-person instruction, even with the rigorous safety protocols that we were planning. I believe that continuing online learning is our most prudent path forward.”

As of Sunday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that there have been 143,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 3,173 deaths since the outbreak began. Fulton County has the second-highest number of cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak, with over 13,000.

With the focus on remote learning, Morehouse will keep most residence houses closed except for one facility that will be used to house around 40 international students and other students who have a critical need for housing.

The school's student center and the post office will be re-opened but have strict sanitization protocols, officials said. Face masks will be required for all faculty, staff, and students on campus.

Instead of in-person learning, the fall semester will be on a virtual platform. School officials say they have invested in improving technology and are working to expand student access to new computers.

“Morehouse College is committed to maintaining the quality and continuity of our academic program, whether students are on campus or learning remotely,” Thomas said. “The online curriculum will be rigorous, engaging, and relevant to future careers. We will offer signature experiences and continue to build a sense of community online.”

Classes will start for the fall semester on Aug. 19 and run until Nov. 20 with no fall break.

All fall sports and the school's homecoming, and all study-away programs have been canceled. The school does plan to still host an on-campus commencement for the class of 2020 in December.

“Since 1867, Morehouse College has been educating and developing global leaders,” Thomas said. “And today, Morehouse is particularly known for its focus on excellence and its strength as a community. That historic legacy will not be disrupted now, even with a virtual Fall 2020 Semester.”

As a result of this change of plans, Morehouse will offer a 10% discount on tuition and fees for the semester. All fees for housing and other services will be refunded as well.

