More than a dozen kids taken to hospital after CO alarm sounds at Atlanta day care

Emergency officials said 16 children and three adults were taken to an area hospital after a carbon monoxide detector went off at a day care.

It happened in the 2900 block of Hapeville Road SW a little before 3 p.m. Monday. Atlanta firefighters said they checked out all 17 children and four adults inside the building at the time and they are reportedly stable.

All were evacuated after the alarm went off. Because it was a day care, a mobile ambulance unit was dispatched.

In all, 16 children and three adults were sent to the hospital for further evaluation, but are expected to survive.

Firefighters are still trying to determine the cause of the alarm.