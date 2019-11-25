More than a dozen children treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at Atlanta daycare

Emergency officials said 16 children and three adults from a local daycare were taken to area hospitals after suffering what appeared to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

It happened at GATES Children and Adolescents Academy on Hapeville Road SW a little before 3 p.m. Monday.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue officials, they initially responded to the daycare after a report of a child having a medical emergency.

"Once we arrived on scene, Engine 30 actually identified there were a number of children here at this daycare facility having issues related to headaches, nausea and vomiting. With that number of kids having some similar symptoms, we identified that there was a possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning throughout the building. We evacuated the building to get the children and the adults in the facility into fresh air to counteract and hold off on the effects of the carbon monoxide poisoning," explained Sgt. Cortez Stafford.

Atlanta firefighters said they checked out all 17 children and four adults who were inside the building at the time.

Firefighters believe the daycare's furnace was the source of the gas leak.

"Exactly how that furnace emitted the carbon monoxide into the building is still under investigation, but it was a pretty intense situation when we have that many children suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be deadly," said Sgt. Stafford.

FOX 5 News reached out to GATES Academy to see if they would be open on Tuesday, but a woman who answered the phone hung up.