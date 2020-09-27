Mom charged with stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death

article

A woman was charged for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Simone Austin, 27, was taken into custody on Saturday morning after she was identified as the person who killed Serenity Arrington, 5.

Neighbors say Arrington had just moved to the block this summer, but in a short amount of time she made a big impression with her friendly smile.

Neighbors told Fox 32 News that the attack seemed out of character for Austin.

Austin is scheduled to be in bond court on Monday.

