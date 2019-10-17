Mississippi Amber Alert suspect has ties to Georgia

An Amber Alert has been issued by authorities in Mississippi for a couple accused of kidnapping a toddler and an infant from their babysitter at gunpoint. Deputies said they fled the scene in a car with a Georgia license plate.

Copiah County Sheriff’s deputies said it happened around 4:39 p.m. Central. The biological mother, 28-year-old Teanna L. Dixon and, her boyfriend, 29-year-old Derek Young reportedly took the children, 3-year-old Dior Wade and 1-year-old Zarie Wade, from their babysitter at gunpoint, deputies said. Dixon is believed to live in Georgia and the children’s father has full custody, deputies said.

Dior Wade is described as being 3-feet tall, with brown eyes, and brown hair, last seen wearing a black shirt, leopard print pants, and black boots.

Zarie Wade is described by police as being 2-feet tall, with brown eyes, and brown hair with twisted strands, last seen wearing camo pants, turquoise shirt, and brown shoes.

Teanna L. Dixon is described by police as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Derek Young is described by police as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 148 pounds, with brown eyes.

They were last traveling north towards Jackson, Mississippi in a 2016 Silver Lincoln MKZ with Georgia license plate RTI 3239.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on this Amber Alert case is asked to call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855- 642- 5378.