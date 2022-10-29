MISSING: Mentally ill 25-year-old lost in Clayton County

article

Clayton County police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout, especially those living in Riverdale. A 25-year-old male described as having multiple mental illnesses went missing Oct. 28, and may be in the area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Officers said Darkhai Gilbert was dropped off at Anchor Hospital to receive treatment for those illnesses. He then supposedly left the hospital on foot, attempting to walk to his aunt's house in the 7200 block of Wiley Court in Riverdale.

The last time a loved one reported seeing Gilbert was around 3 p.m. near Old Roundtree Road.

Gilbert was described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray pants and a gray Puma hoodie.

If you have seen this young man, or have any insight on his whereabouts, please notify the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, or call 911.