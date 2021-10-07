Search underway for missing social media influencer last seen in Los Angeles County

article

A search is underway for a missing social media fitness influencer last seen in Duarte several weeks ago.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 30-year-old Ca'Shawn "Cookie" Sims was last seen on September 8 in the 2100 block of Broach Avenue.

According to LASD, Sims is listed at 5-foot-1 and has brown eyes, shoulder-length black hair, a tattoo of "It's Found in the Soul" on her collarbone and a tattoo of "Earth" on her left forearm.

Sims has a massive following on social media. As of Wednesday, her fitness account has more than 216,000 followers on Instagram.

Anyone with information on Sims is asked to call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

