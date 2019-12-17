Missing kids at center of AMBER Alert in Jacksonville found safe after 2 day search

Two young children at the center of an intensive two-day search have been found safe, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has confirmed.

The children, 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams, were found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon, Action News Jax reports. They had gone missing outside their home Sunday morning.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities asked the public to be on the lookout for an older-model 4-door white car driven by an older white male, who was seen near the home where the children disappeared. The driver had been playing loud children's music, investigators said.

WJXT posted video of the children with first responders outside of an ambulance as the children were being taken to the hospital. Rescuers reportedly called it a "Christmas miracle."