Missing Georgia woman last seen before New Year

Authorities in Georgia are seeking information that may help them locate a missing Lumpkin County woman.

Shannon Michelle Woody of Dahlonega, Georgia was reportedly last seen on December 31 in the Nimblewill Area, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office.

Shannon Woody was last seen on Dec. 31 (Source: Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office).

If anyone has any information on Woody, they are asked to contact Captain Marcus Sewell at (706) 974-7029.